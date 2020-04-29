Wickenburg Unified School District Governing Board gave approval for most graduation and promotion options at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 21, and it also granted authorization to the superintendent and the administration to select the options for the graduation and promotion ceremonies.
The first change the board made was to move the determination date from Thursday, April 23 to Monday, May 4 for Wickenburg High School’s regular graduation ceremony scheduled for May 22. Gov. Doug Ducey is expected later this week to announce changes or a lifting of his order to stay at home and not gather in groups of 10 or more. Following the governor’s guidance, if it is determined by Dr. Howard Carlson and the administration that May 22 won’t work, they are authorized to transition to Option B. This option is to delay the ceremony until no later than June 19.
Mid-June was decided upon as a deadline by the district’s graduation committee due to heat and monsoon weather consideration, and the availability of students and staff.
If Option B is not feasible, the district will consider an Option C, “Parade of Graduates at the Wickenburg Airport.” Whether or not this option could take place would be determined on or before June 4. Additional planning would be required before being approved by all parties, including the Town of Wickenburg. Some of details include limiting the ceremony to one hour due to having to close the airport; the event would take place during daylight because there is no lighting at the airport; and graduates would drive, parade style, down the runway as their names are called.
Should Option C be determined that it cannot safely happen or additional costs are needed, the district would move on to Option D, a virtual graduation.
The ceremony would be recorded with names and photos posted on the internet. It would have all the makings of a regular ceremony such as the Student Address, Presentation of Valedictorian and Salutatorian, and the reading of the names but with corresponding photos for the virtual ceremony.
The WUSD Governing Board also approved options for eighth-grade promotions. Regular ceremonies for Festival Foothills on May 19 and for Vulture Peak Middle School on May 20 would be held as planned if the district’s administration can determine it is safe to do so by Monday, May 4. If regular ceremonies are determined to be unsafe, virtual promotions would take their place.
