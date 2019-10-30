By Jeanie Hankins
Publisher
He did not block the Town’s purchase of a building for the police department (story at left), but he now has his sights set on the Forepaugh deal.
Last month, retired resident Casey Hanna obtained a referendum petition in opposition to Town Council Resolution 2247 which provided for the purchase of the building and property at the corner of West Wickenburg Way and Vulture Mine Road for use as a police station. Hanna had until 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to obtain the necessary 264 valid signatures and return the petition to the town clerk.
Hanna told The Sun in an email statement on Monday that he did not return the petition because he believes the Arizona Attorney General “has an investigation in progress related to the production of Resolution 2247;” because he has received information that “ here in Wickenburg signers of petitions are subjected to harassment”; and because, “given the high cost of civil litigation…we deemed the petition ineffective in any outcome from the AG’s investigation. Bottom line, the risk of harassment to the petition signers was not worth the perceived rewards of submitting the petition,” Hanna wrote.
The AG’s office has not yet responded to a request by The Sun for the status of Hanna’s complaint filed with that office. The Town’s purchase of the property was formalized Oct. 24 (see related story).
Although Hanna did not file the referendum petition against Resolution 2247 by the Oct. 24 deadline, he did enter the town clerk’s office that day and pick up a referendum packet to fight the Town’s recent Resolution 2251 in regards to sale of the Forepaugh Property. During its Oct. 21 regularly scheduled meeting, Council agreed to enter a contract with the buyer of 77.5 acres of property in which the Town still has an interest (see related story in Oct. 23 issue of The Sun).
Hanna explained to The Sun via email on Monday, “We believe the Town did not complete required due diligence,” during its dealings with Wickenburg Economic Development Partnership (the current owner of the property). He also questioned how much money has been funneled to WEDP and improvements on the property over the years, whether the Town should have posted public notice that the property was for sale, and use of grant monies for cleanup of the property.
The referendum petition against the Forepaugh deal is the third referendum attempt by Hanna since June, when he obtained enough signatures to effectively roadblock an agreement between the Town and a developer which planned a new hotel, chop house and retail shops in Heritage Square. Following that referendum being validated, the developer lost interest and the project died.
According to the applications on file with the town clerk, Hanna and resident Bill Cole authored the referendum against the hotel deal; Hanna alone pulled the referendum against the WPD building purchase; and Hanna and local business owner James Zimpher signed for the referendum petition against the Forepaugh transaction. In order for the current application to be considered, it must be turned in with 264 valid signatures by 5 p.m. Nov. 20, 2019.
