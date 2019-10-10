Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 89 south of Yarnell between mileposts 277 and 272 while ADOT crews complete fog seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.
The following closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15:
Southbound SR 89 will be closed between mileposts 277 and 272.
Northbound SR 89 will be narrowed to one lane between mileposts 272 and 277.
Flaggers and a pilot car will direct all traffic onto northbound SR 89 through the work zone.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
ADOT is working to preserve pavement conditions on several freeways this fall. To find out why this work is so important, and where other projects are scheduled to occur, visit the project webpage.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
