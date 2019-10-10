The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions on north- and southbound US 93 in Wickenburg between the roundabout at Tegner Road (milepost 199) and the roundabout at the US 60 junction (milepost 200) while ADOT crews complete fog seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.
The following restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16:
North- and southbound US 93 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
ADOT is working to preserve pavement conditions on several freeways this fall. To find out why this work is so important, and where other projects are scheduled to occur, visit the project webpage.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
